Wisconsin Forward Austin Rapp "Hopeful" to Play Against Rutgers

MADISON, Wis. — Prior to Wisconsin’s 80-72 win over UCLA on Jan. 6, Austin Rapp was participating in a defensive drill. While trying to slide his feet and stay in front of a ballhandler, Rapp over-extended himself and felt a “little pull” in his hamstring. That “little pull” cost Rapp the next three games of the 2025-26 season.

Returning to practice this week, Rapp could make his return for the Badgers (12-5, 4-2) on Saturday against Rutgers (9-8, 2-4).

“Feeling good. Slowly building back,” Rapp told Badger Blitz. “Hamstrings can end up taking a while, so keeping it as simple as I can, doing as much treatment as I can. Have a couple full practices under me now. We’ll see about Saturday, but I’m hopeful.”

Rapp returned to practice on Monday, but did not appear in Tuesday’s 78-75 win at Minnesota, despite being available. The sophomore forward also went through a full practice again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Not to tie the two together, but without Rapp, Wisconsin has been playing its best basketball of the season. The Badgers are riding a three-game winning streak, highlighted by last Saturday’s upset over then No. 2 and undefeated Michigan.

UW has also found success with a four-guard lineup, using sophomore Jack Janicki and senior Braeden Carrington at the ‘4,’ where Rapp has typically played. Playing 23 minutes per game off the bench prior to his injury, Rapp understands his role could change, at least in the immediate future.

“We’ve beaten some really good teams. We showed some real fight late against Purdue, and I feel like that’s when it started turning,” Rapp explained. “The team is rolling right now. Whatever I can do to help the team win, I’ll do that. Whether that’s coming off the bench, playing two minutes or 20 minutes, I’ll do the role the coaches want me to, and I’ll be happy with it.”

Rapp did play the ‘5’ in UW’s 89-73 loss to Purdue on Jan. 3. One player who will be happy to have Rapp back in the lineup is junior forward Nolan Winter, who played a career-high 39 minutes in the win over the Gophers.

Having an up-and-down season, watching the last three games from the bench has likely given Rapp a fresh perspective on how to fit in with this team going forward.

“I know he’s very observant. He’s a student of the game. I think he’s seen what guys are doing and the impact guys have had on the floor,” said UW head coach Greg Gard. “When he goes back in, he’s gotta do the same. He’s gotta play with physicality and understand the success the guys have had on the floor and why they’ve had it — what’s made us better in the last 10-15 days.

“As I always say, you become us. We don’t become you. The expectations are here. Go get the expectations.”

Rapp, the reigning West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, came to Wisconsin with high expectations. Last season, he started 30 of 31 games for Portland, contributing 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.

The Badgers have gotten that version of Rapp in flashes. Rapp exploded for 20 points in a win over Providence at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego on No. 27. He also knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 18 points in a victory over Central Michigan on Dec. 22. Rapp was in double figures in three of his first four outings in a UW uniform.

As many could have envisioned, the jump to the Big Ten Conference proved to be a hurdle for Rapp, who is much more of a finesse, stretch forward than he is a physical, banger around the rim, despite being 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds. With Rapp playing alongside Winter, who has a similar skillset and mindset, the Badgers can’t exactly hide Rapp either defensively or on the glass.

UW moved Rapp to the bench, beginning in the Dec. 3 Big Ten opener against Nebraska, inserting true freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas into the lineup. Not only has that taken some pressure off Rapp, but the Badgers have found some added firepower off the bench at times.

However, Rapp admittedly has struggled with the mental side of the game. If he misses a couple shots early, makes a turnover, or gives up an offensive rebound, it has had an impact on his outside shooting, where his numbers have dipped to 29 percent this season.

“Coming from the WCC to the Big Ten is a big jump,” he said. “And I expected that. My body was a step behind for the Big Ten. Now, I’m starting to catch up a little bit. I feel like the biggest thing is staying confident, staying ready. Some games, I’d make a mistake, and I’d get in my head a little bit, and kind of go into my shell. If anybody knows me from back home, that’s not who I am. I’m always confident, I’ll let that thing fly no matter what.

“I’m starting to figure that out a little bit, showing a little fight defensively. My offense, I’m not really worried about that. That’ll flow. Just defensively, hitting guys and keeping them in front of me. If I can do that, my offense will be really good, and guys will find me.”

With Wisconsin now finding its groove over these last three games, Rapp hopes his reemergence into the lineup only takes things another step further.

“This is a dream come true for me to be able to play at a school like this,” said Rapp. “If you would have told me this 5-6 years ago, I probably would have laughed in your face. That Michigan game, I was tingling on the bench. I didn’t know what to feel. I had so much adrenaline. I was so pumped up for the boys.

“People would come up to me and be like, ‘You’re out and the team’s winning.’ I don’t care. A win’s a win. I want to play in March, and we’re on the right trajectory for that. Now that I’m coming back, it’s kind of making me more hungry. Watching them go out there and fight, I want to be out there and help them.”