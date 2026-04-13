Austin Rapp Set to Return to Wisconsin For 2026-27 Season

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin forward Austin Rapp will officially return to the program for the 2026-27 season, as first reported by On3.

As a sophomore, Rapp averaged 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from the field, including 36 percent from 3-point range. A native of Australia, Rapp appeared in 30 games for the Badgers, including 12 starts.

Transferring to Wisconsin from Portland, where he was the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, Rapp hit a rough patch early in the season and battled a hamstring injury that kept him out of five games. However, Rapp would find his groove in late January, scoring in double figures in seven of the final 12 games for UW, including 19 against eventual national champion Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Rapp had a season-high 20 points against Providence on Nov. 27 at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego.

Rapp has two years of eligibility remaining.

What Getting Rapp Back Means For Wisconsin

Rapp is expected to return along with senior Nolan Winter, giving Wisconsin a formidable frontcourt in 2026-27. Winter, who averaged 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57 percent from the field, was second in the Big Ten Conference in double-doubles with 12 last season.

However, the Badgers still need help in the transfer portal up front. Winter, who is not a traditional center, would benefit from an athletic, shot-blocking presence. UW struggled at times last season without a true post-up threat and a big man who could operate 1-on-1 on the block.

Rapp was on a nice trajectory at the end of last season, improving his 3-point shooting consistency, rebounding, and interior defense. In UW’s last 12 games, Rapp shot a combined 46 percent from 3-point range and averaged five boards per game in the final seven contests. His floor spacing is vital for the Badgers, who averaged 86.1 ppg in those final 12 contests where Rapp started to get hot.

With John Blackwell entering the transfer portal, Wisconsin did get some help at guard in the form of Australian guard Owen Foxwell. The 22-year-old has played the last three seasons in the Australian NBL. The Badgers are also expected to re-sign the likes of sophomore guard Jack Janicki and freshman guard Hayden Jones. True freshmen guard Zach Kinziger and true freshman center Will Garlock were signed for 2026-27 well before the start of the season.

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