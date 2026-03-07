Wisconsin Forward Nolan Winter Ruled Out Against No. 15 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — If Wisconsin (21-9, 13-6) is going to upend another top 15 team, they’ll have to do without the services of starting forward Nolan Winter.

The junior was ruled out prior to Saturday’s tip-off against No. 15 Purdue (23-7, 13-6) and did not travel with the team to West Lafayette.

Winter went down with 7:01 remaining in Wednesday’s win over Maryland. While going in for a putback, which Winter converted, the seven-footer came down awkwardly and clutched his foot/ankle. Teammates would eventually come to the aid of Winter, who needed two to help get him off the floor and into the locker room.

Per sources, there is hope that Winter could return for the NCAA Tournament, if not even next week’s Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

“Early indications, hopefully, we avoided the worst,” UW head coach Greg Gard said in his post-game press conference on Wednesday. “We’ll see where everything, with the testing, goes tomorrow, the evaluation goes tomorrow. We’ll know more in 24 hours or so.

“He hasn’t rolled that ankle. It’s the other one. Always, when you do that the first time, there’s an extra amount of pain. He was in decent spirits in the locker room and stuff. He’s already doing treatment.

“We’ll see what we learn tomorrow and have a path forward to get him healed up.”

On the season, Winter is averaging 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 57 percent from the field, including 34 percent from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers won the first meeting between the two schools 89-73 in Madison. In that loss, UW surrendered 14 offensive rebounds, leading to 17 second-chance points.

Without Winter, the Badgers could start sophomore forward Austin Rapp (6-10) or go with their small-ball lineup, starting senior guard Braeden Carrington (6-4), who has scored 48 points in UW’s last two games. Gard also mentioned true freshman center Will Garlock (7-0) as a possibility.

Wisconsin and Purdue tip-off at 3 p.m. CT. CBS will have the call live from Mackey Arena.