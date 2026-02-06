WATCH: Four-Star Guard Jalen Brown Takes Over Down the Stretch at Brookfield Central

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Wauwautosa West 2027 guard Jalen Brown scored 33 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six assists, and recorded three steals in Thursday’s 74-70 overtime win over Brookfield Central.

Brown scored 27 of his game-high 33 points after halftime. The Rivals Industry four-star guard had six points in the final three minutes of regulation and the game-tying assist with .8 seconds remaining. Brown also had six points in overtime, including the go-ahead 3-pointer. The 6-foot-5 guard was also 11-of-21 from the field, including 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

As a junior, Brown is averaging 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field, including 37 percent from 3-point range.

Brown has scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Washington, Nebraska, Indiana, California, Arizona State, West Virginia, Minnesota, Georgetown, Mississippi State, and others. According to the Rivals Industry, he is the nation’s No. 20 ranked shooting guard in the class of 2027.