GAME DAY: (5) Wisconsin vs. (4) Illinois

CHICAGO — Advancing to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, 5-seed Wisconsin (23-9) earned a rematch with 4-seed Illinois (24-7) on Friday.

The Badgers won a thriller in the first meeting, taking home a 92-90 overtime victory in Champaign on Feb. 10. UW has now won the last two in this series after the Illini ripped off nine consecutive wins from 2020-24.

Illinois is 3-2 against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament. The last postseason meeting came in the 2024 title game. The Illini spoiled a bit of a Cinderella run for the Badgers, claiming a 93-87 win in Minneapolis.

Will UW advance to the semifinals for the third consecutive season? Or will Illinois exact revenge?

Badger Blitz is reporting live from the United Center. Come hang out in our live game chat to discuss Friday’s action…

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