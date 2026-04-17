BREAKING: Wisconisn Signs George Washington Transfer Trey Autry

Wisconsin has its first addition from the transfer portal, signing George Washington transfer guard Trey Autry, the son of former Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry.

As a junior, Autry averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Autry shot 44 percent from the field, including 39 percent from 3-point range. He had 15 points in an 80-70 loss to Florida on Dec. 13. Over the last three seasons, Autry has appeared in 100 games, including 68 starts.

Autry doubled his scoring production from his sophomore season, in which he averaged 5.4 points per game. Last season, he led the Revolutionaries in scoring six times. Autry was also a three-year starter for GW.

Finishing the 2025-26 season strong, Autry averaged 15.0 points per game, including 19 against St. Louis in the A-10 Tournament and 18 versus Utah Valley in the NIT.

In the backcourt, Wisconsin is set to return freshmen Hayden Jones and Zach Kinziger. The Badgers are also bringing in Jackson Ball (New Zealand) and Owen Foxwell (Australia).

Autry is currently unranked by On3 as a transfer prospect. Stay tuned for more on Autry’s commitment…

SPRING SALE IS STILL LIVE

Looking for the scoop on Wisconsin basketball, football, and recruiting? No site gives you more bang for your buck than Badger Blitz. For a limited time, you can grab an annual subscription for 50 percent off! That’s right, get behind-the-scenes intel on the Cardinal and White for just $59 for the year! With spring football and the basketball transfer portal on the horizon, now is a perfect time to sign up and see what we’re all about!

JOIN TODAY