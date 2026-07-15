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WATCH: Greg Gard, Nolan Winter Give the Latest From Summer Practice

Wisconsin Badgers insider Evan Flood
Evan Flood@Evan_Flood
6h

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and senior forward Nolan Winter addressed the media following Tuesday’s summer practice at Nicolas Johnson Pavilion.

The Badgers are coming off a 24-11 season, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten Conference play. Along with Winter, UW returns junior forward Austin Rapp among its notable contributors. This past off-season, Gard signed projected starters Eian Elmer (Miami (OH)), Owen Foxwell (SE Melbourne Phoenix), and Trey Autry (George Washington).

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