WATCH: Greg Gard Previews Iowa

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard addressed the media following Friday’s practice to preview Sunday’s matchup at Iowa.

The Badgers are looking to rebound after Tuesday’s 86-69 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are coming off their biggest win of the season, upsetting ninth-ranked Nebraska 59-52 at home.

Sunday is the lone scheduled meeting between the two rivals. Wisconsin won both meetings last season, a 74-63 victory in Iowa City, and a 116-85 decision in Madison.

Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Kohl Center.