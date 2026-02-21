With Jack Janicki Sidelined, Hayden Jones Steps Into a New Role for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Jack Janicki might not jump off the pages numbers-wise, but Wisconsin (18-8, 10-5) certainly won’t downplay his absence. Suffering a broken wrist in Tuesday’s loss at Ohio State, the sophomore guard very well could miss the rest of the 2025-26 season after undergoing surgery on Thursday. As Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard often says, ‘Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.’ Enter Hayden Jones, who likely now steps into the lineup to help fill the void of the sophomore guard.

“It’s some tough shoes to fill,” Jones told Badger Blitz. “His defense has a very good impact on the team. I just have to be able to apply the same pressure and get the same stops that he does.”

Janicki has appeared in all 26 games for Wisconsin this season, including a start against Ohio State on Jan. 31. He’s averaging 2.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Janicki had a season-high nine points in a 104-83 win over Providence on Nov. 27.

After a 9-5 start to the season, the Badgers found new success with their small-ball lineup, often playing Janicki at the ‘4’. According to Bart Torvik, Janicki is UW’s best defender among players in the regular rotation.

“If you’re talking about stats, that’s not going to show up how much Jack impacted the game,” said junior guard John Blackwell. “He really impacted us defensively, and we’re really going to miss that. His leadership on the court, too, we’re going to miss him.”

Janicki is expected to miss at least four weeks at the bare minimum. Even with the best-case scenario, that would put Janicki’s return back to late March — if Wisconsin is still even in the NCAA Tournament field.

“He’s in better spirits right now. He was really down about it,” said Blackwell.

A true freshman, Jones played in the first 14 games for the Badgers and has appeared in 19 of 26 games overall, including a start against Central Michigan on Dec. 22. However, the New Zealand native saw his minutes dwindle once the heart of Big Ten Conference play arrived.

“I was pretty nervous at the start of the season, going into games,” he said. “I realized, there’s nothing to lose. Just go out and play basketball. I’ve done it my whole life. The coaches have instilled confidence in me to play to the best of my ability. That’s what I did.”

Despite Tuesday’s 17-point loss, Jones was a bright spot for Wisconsin. Playing a Big Ten high 16 minutes, including the final 12 in Columbus, Jones registered six points (3-4), four rebounds, and an assist.

“I thought Hayden, for somebody that hasn’t had consistent minutes, he did a lot of good things, but it’s exactly what I’ve been seeing in practice,” said Gard. “I’ve been impressed with him. It’s just a matter of him continuing to grow and get experience…Hayden, I thought, did a good job in the second half the other night. Now, he’ll have an opportunity for more.”

Jones also had a putback dunk off two feet, which raised some eyebrows.

“It was a cool experience. It would have been a lot better if we won,” said Jones.

One of four international players on UW’s roster, Jones scored a career-high eight points against Milwaukee on Dec. 30. According to the Badgers, Jones has started to emerge behind the scenes as of late.

“He showed promise, for sure,” Blackwell said. “Seeing him in practice these past couple days, his confidence is growing. He’s been doing little stuff to impress coach. He plays a little role, but he’s honestly a special player who’s gonna have a huge role in the upcoming weeks and in the future for this program. He brings a lot to this program. He’s 6-7, long wingspan, he can jump, knock down the ‘3’, and defend.

“I think he’ll be really good for us down the road.”

Jones said his welcome to power-four college basketball came at Nebraska. In a 90-60 loss, Jones recalls not being able to hear the person next to him while on the bench.

While Jones’ best days are ahead of him, Wisconsin needs him now. A multi-dimensional prospect who can play point guard at 6-foot-7, Jones played off the ball at OSU. Should Jones be needed in the small-ball lineup, Jones added he feels comfortable defending on the interior and feels defense is where he’s grown the most this season.

On the other side of the world from his home in New Zealand, Jones hopes he can step up and deliver for the Badgers in February and into March, beginning with Sunday’s tilt versus Iowa (19-7, 9-6).

“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster with the basketball, but I love it here. The team really welcomed me,” said Jones. “The culture is pretty similar, the people are nice. The basketball will take care of itself. I knew eventually my time would come. When it did, I wanted to take every opportunity I could.”