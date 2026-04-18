BREAKING: Wisconsin Lands Hofstra Transfer Victory Onuetu

Wisconsin has received a commitment from Hofstra center transfer Victory Onuetu from the portal.

In his first season with the Pride, Onuetu played in all 34 games, helping Hofstra reach the NCAA Tournament as a 13-seed. Onuetu averaged 4.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 57 percent from the field. Onuetu (6-10) also averaged 1.0 block per game.

Onuetu had a couple of strong performances against power-conference competition. In the season opener versus UCF, Onuetu had eight points and four rebounds. On Dec. 7, Onuetu went for 10 points and four rebounds against Pittsburgh. In the NCAA Tournament loss to Alabama, Onuetu finished with four points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals in just 18 minutes.

A native of Spain, Onuetu won the FIBA U19 World Cup Championship and the FIBA U18 European Title. Although he’s played just one season of collegiate basketball, the 22-year-old is listed as a junior by Hofstra.

In the frontcourt, Wisconsin is set to return senior forward Nolan Winter and junior forward Austin Rapp, a pair of starters from last season. The Badgers also get back sophomore Will Garlock.

The Hofstra product is the second transfer addition for Wisconsin, joining Trey Autry from George Washington.

Onuetu is currently unranked as a transfer prospect by On3. Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on his commitment…

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