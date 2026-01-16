BREAKING: D3 Transfer Edge Rusher Liam Danitz Commits to Wisconsin

Following an official visit, which began Thursday, Wisconsin has received a commitment from Hope College edge rusher transfer Liam Danitz.

The Badgers beat out Ole Miss, Missouri, UCLA, West Virginia, Utah, and others for the senior.

In 2025, Danitz had 46.0 tackles, 21.0 for loss, and 15.0 sacks. The 6-foot-5, 227 pounder was named to the AFCA All-America First Team, Walter Camp First Team All-American, the AP All-America Third Team, and his league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Also an All-American in track, Danitz has run a 10.55 in the 100-meter dash and 20.92 in the 200-meter dash.

247sports was first to report Danitz’s commitment.

On3 tabs Danitz as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 201 ranked edge rusher in the portal. The Badgers also picked up Arkansas transfer Justus Boone, joining seniors Sebastian Cheeks and Tyreese Fearbry on the edge.

Danitz will need a waiver from the NCAA to play in 2026. Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on his commitment…

Transfer Portal Bundle is Still Live

Wisconsin fans! Badger Blitz and On3 are currently running a transfer portal bundle sale. New members can get half off an annual membership to Badger Blitz, which includes access to the entire On3 and Rivals networks, as well as an annual subscription to the Athletic! Get exclusive scoop and insight on the latest happenings, not only in the transfer portal, but also in Wisconsin football, basketball, and recruiting all year round.

SIGN UP TODAY