How Greg Gard Plans to Fill the Final Roster Spot for Wisconsin

MADION, Wis. — Wisconsin is roughly halfway done with its summer practices, but the Badgers only had 14 of 15 allotted players on their roster. There was one noticeable absence from Tuesday’s session: assistant coach Lance Randall, who is currently overseas, leading UW’s charge to add a 15th player to the 2026-27 roster. According to head coach Greg Gard, the Badgers will continue their pursuit over the next two weeks internationally, but are also watching the preliminary injunction in Ohio, which would grant four-year seniors a fifth year of eligibility following the NCAA’s new 5-for-5 rule.

“We’re in Europe right now. Lance is in Europe watching U-20s in Slovenia and Croatia,” UW head coach Greg Gard said following Tuesday’s practice. Joe’s going at the end of the week for part of the U-20s and also the U-18s. Joe’s (Joe Krabbenhoft) going to Slovenia and then Italy.

“Then, we’re evaluating with the injunction, how all that impacts and who’s going to be attached to that. Does the injunction stay? Does the NCAA push back on it immediately, or do they wait?”

Wisconsin played last season with only 14 players on its roster after senior forward Elijah Gray was dismissed due to a point-shaving scandal from back when he was at Fordham.

The Badgers return just one full-time starter from 2025-26, senior forward Nolan Winter, but did get help internationally and in the transfer portal, via the likes of Eian Elmer (Miami OH) and Owen Foxwell (SE Melbourne Phoenix). Key reserve Austin Rapp, a junior, is also back for his second year with the program.

While conventional wisdom says Wisconsin would like to add to its backcourt to help soften the blow of replacing John Blackwell (Duke) and Nick Boyd (Golden State Warriors), Gard said he’s looking to add to a frontcourt that also features seven-footers Will Garlock and Victory Onuetu.

“I think trying to have some more front line help is where we thought initially. And then after seeing them in person, just some more help for us, even in practice, a bigger body,” Gard continued.

Gard also added that the current makeup of the team might be skewed given that Rapp and Winter are both currently out due to injury.

“We’ve got two sitting on the sidelines that are pretty impactful players, so it’s a distorted view of what we have,” said Gard. “I keep turning around behind me and seeing two guys that have played a lot of basketball for us. That’ll add to what our value is up front and the depth, but I think most likely, it’s going to be somebody of large size.”

Could a Familiar Face Return to Wisconsin?

One couldn’t help notice a pair of former Badgers participating in Tuesday’s practice. One was former All-Big Ten performer Bronon Koenig, who never missed a Sweet 16 in his career. The other? Braeden Carrington, who just completed his senior season at UW.

Although Gard stated he’s looking for a forward, could Carrington, who played two seasons at Minnesota and one at Tulsa before arriving at UW, return to the lineup should the injunction hold?

“I don’t know where he’s at in terms of attaching to the injunction. That thing is changing by the hour,” said Gard. “If he’s going to get involved in that and be a part of that, it’s still up in the air. He’s kind of taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I think we’ll know more here by the end of the month. There’s going to have to be some movement here one way or the other. There’s a lot of schools that reconvene in August. You’re going to have to know from an enrollment standpoint.”