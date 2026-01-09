Illinois State DL Transfer Jake Anderson Signs With Wisconsin

After losing essentially four starters to graduation, Wisconsin is reloading on its defensive line. The Badgers have now added Illinois State transfer defensive lineman Jake Anderson.

An Honorable Mention All-Missouri Valley Conference selection in 2025, Anderson (6-5, 315) posted 52.0 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Anderson was also a second-team All-Conference selection in 2024.

Over the past three seasons, Anderson has appeared in 42 games for the Redbirds. He’s accumulated 145.0 career tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, and 7.0 sacks.

Wisconsin has also signed Buffalo transfer Junior Poyser and West Virginia transfer Hammond Russell. They join a Badger defensive line that returns sophomore Dillan Johnson among the notable contributors from last season.

Anderson is currently unranked by On3. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.