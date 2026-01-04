Iowa State Transfer RB Abu Sama Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has added some muscle in its offensive backfield courtesy of Iowa State running back transfer Abu Sama. The junior ball carrier committed to play for head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers following an official visit over the weekend.

247sports was first to report Sama’s commitment.

Last season, Sama ran for 732 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per game. He shared the backfield with Carson Hansen, a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

Over the past three seasons, Sama has accumulated 1,933 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also caught 20 passes for 128 yards.

Sama joins sophomore Darrion Dupree and running back Gideon Ituka as the notable contributors from Wisconsin’s backfield last season.

A native of Altoona, Iowa., Sama flew under the radar at Southeast Polk High School. His only other scholarship offer came from Kansas State.

On3 rates Sama as a three-star transfer addition with an overall grade of 90.98. He is the No. 81 ranked payer in the portal and seventh ranked running back overall.

Sama will have one year of eligibility remaining. Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Sama’s commitment…

—————————————

Looking for the inside scoop on Wisconsin football, basketball, and recruiting? New members can join Badger Blitz for just $1! That’s right, get closer to your favorite with for just a buck!