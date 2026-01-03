BREAKING: Iowa State Safety Transfer Carson Van Dinter Commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell and Wisconsin have their first addition from the transfer portal.

Carson Van Dinter is coming back home. The Kaukauna native and Iowa State transfer has committed to Wisconsin for the 2026 season, following an official visit.

Van Dinter was a three-star recruit in the class of 2024. He redshirted in year one after playing two games. Last season, Van Dinter appeared in 11 contests for the Cyclones, recording 18.0 tackles and a pass breakup. In his final appearance of the season, Van Dinter had a career-high 6.0 tackles against Kansas.

The Badgers are currently slated to return junior Matt Jung and sophomore Matthew Traynor among the notable contributors at safety from last season.

On3 rates Van Dinter as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 123 ranked safety in the portal. Van Dinter will have three years of eligibility remaining.

