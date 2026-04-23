Wisconsin Signs Australian Forward Isaac Riddle

MADISON, Wis. — The next piece to the puzzle for Wisconsin and head coach Greg Gard is Australian forward Isaac Riddle, who signed with the Badgers Thursday afternoon.

“Isaac comes in as one of the best young prospects in Australia with terrific potential as he goes down the path of development,” Gard said in a statement. “For our program, it’s a very good time to bring in a budding star from their national team and help Isaac with the next steps in his career. His length and athleticism are obvious, but his desire to grow and expand his game is impressive. We’re looking forward to getting to work with him in June.”

Riddle currently plays for the Center of Excellence in the NBL1 East League. This past season, Riddle averaged 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Competing in the 2023 FIBA U-16 Asia Championships in 2023, Riddle was part of the gold medal-winning team for Australia.

Riddle is now one of eight newcomers for the Badgers next season, joining Jackson Ball (New Zealand), Trey Autry (George Washington), LaTrevion Fenderson (Racine, Wis.), Victory Onuetu (Hofstra), Josh Manchester (Mount Horeb, Wis.), Owen Foxwell (Australia), and Eian Elmer (Miami (OH).

Wisconsin has one more roster spot open for the 2026-27 season.