BREAKING: Minnesota Forward Jack Thelen Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has picked up its second commitment in the class of 2027, adding Osseo (Minn.) Maple Grove 2027 center Jack Thelen.

The Badgers offered Thelen a scholarship earlier this week.

“It was definitely something. It’s nice to know that a school that has a high reputation as long as Wisconsin, is a place that would take me and believe in me to play in a Badger uniform,” Thelen told Badger Blitz. “It was really exciting.”

The 7-foot-1, 240-pound junior had other scholarship offers from Montana State, Miami (OH), and Murray State. Thelen also took an unofficial visit to UW in May.

Thelen took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin in May.

“Even when there’s nobody there, the town felt like a community,” he said. “That’s a place you can go and you’re not just a basketball player. You’re a person within the community. That was really big for me.”

Wisconsin has a long track record with big men out of Minnesota. Growing up, Thelen used to watch Steven Crowl and Nolan Winter.

“I watched Steve when he was coming out, Nolan too,” said Thelen. “I’ve seen what they’ve done with those guys, and that’s something I’d like to be a part of.”

Thieln joins Wauwatosa West guard Jalen Brown in UW’s 2027 recruiting class. According to Rivals, UW’s 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 18 nationally.