BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jai Jones Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has received a commitment from Chandler (Ariz.) athlete Jai Jones following his official visit this past weekend.

“It went great,” Jones told Badger Blitz. “I really enjoyed the people, the staff, and the environment. The other commits are great. It was a great time, very welcoming.”

The four-star athlete had scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, Oregon, UCLA, Nebraska, Arizona, Washington, Missouri, SMU, Iowa, Kansas State, Arizona State, Kansas, and more. In the end, Jone was down to Wisconsin, Arizona, and California.

The Badgers like Jones (6-0, 175) at wide receiver.

“Since the offer, we’ve built a great relationship, me and coach Ari Confesor,” Jones told Badger Blitz earlier this month. “Then coach Grimes (Jeff Grimes), we’ve built a great relationship. They’ve watched me play, came down to the school a couple of times, and spent some time with me and my family. The biggest part for me is relationships and they plan to throw the ball.”

As a junior, Jones caught 54 passes for 922 yards and 10 touchdowns. Confesor believes Jones could potentially be an immediate impact player at Wisconsin.

“He’s letting me know I could come in and I can be an impact to the team,” said Jones. “That’s what I want. I want to fit well in the program and the offense.”

Wisconsin is up to 14 commitments in the class of 2027. Jones is the fifth four-star commit for the Badgers, who have a top 30 recruiting class in the country, according to Rivals.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Jones’ commitment.

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