How Four-Star WR Jai Jones Wound Up Committing to Wisconsin

Jai Jones (Chandler, Ariz.) has family in Chicago, but he had never been to the state of Wisconsin prior to this past weekend’s official visit. Like many West Coast prospects, the top 300 prospect had an idea of what he thought Madison would be like going into the trip. That image in his head didn’t match up with what Jones actually experienced over the weekend.

“I thought I was going into cornfields. When I got there, I saw a college town, I saw a city,” Jones told Badger Blitz. “That’s not what I expected.”

Jones ended up committing to Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell during his official visit. The four-star athlete had scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, Oregon, UCLA, Nebraska, Arizona, Washington, Missouri, SMU, Iowa, Kansas State, Arizona State, Kansas, and more. In the end, Jone was down to Wisconsin, Arizona, and California.

The actual commitment took place on Saturday. Following positional meetings with offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and wide receivers coach Ari Confesor, Jones said he fell in love with UW’s plan of attack on the field.

The players then went to the photo shoot. Putting on the Cardinal and White for the first time also felt right to Jones. At lunch, Jones pulled the trigger and told the news to Confesor.

“When I was sitting there and thinking, I put on the uniform. I saw myself playing there,” Jones said. “It helped me make my decision when I had the uniform on.

Coach Ari walked back and had a good conversation. We went to lunch, and I had my mind made up. I talked it over with my parents. They told me they 100 percent agreed. They were comfortable and really liked the environment. They meshed well with the staff’s wives and parents.

“We sat down at lunch, and Coach Ari went to go get something. I went up with him, shook his hand, and let him know I’m making the decision to commit. His whole energy lit up. Other coaches realized it, and they started yelling and running over. Coaches were head-bumping, yelling, and laughing. It was a good time.”

Earlier in the week, Jones had stated his intentions to use two more official visits and play out the entire process. All that changed in Saturday’s positional meetings.

“Just the environment, the coaching staff, the game plan they had for me — I really liked it,” Jones explained. “The relationships and the love that they showed. It was real. That was very important to me. It helped me make my decision.”

“That was big. It showed me how much of a priority I am and how much I can impact the team.”

As a junior, Jones caught 54 passes for 922 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“They see me moving around a lot, playing a couple different receiver positions,” said Jones.

Wisconsin emerged relatively late in Jones’ recruitment. Jones received his scholarship offer from former wide receivers coach Jordan Reid. Hired in March, Confesor flew down to Arizona to meet with Jones. That visit led to a second from Grimes.

“He just got the job and was told I was a guy they wanted him to go see,” Jones explained. “He hit me up and told me he’s booking a personal flight to come see me. He came down, watched me work, and said he really loved me. We really clicked and bonded. That whole time, we started to build a relationship. That was very important to me.

“He got back to the OC with the videos. He was very impressed. Coach Grimes was like, ‘Oh wow, I have to go see him myself.”

Granted, it was largely due to injuries at the quarterback position, but Wisconsin is coming off a season in which they ranked No. 115 in passing play percentage and No. 132 in passing yards per game after using four different signal callers in 2025. Jones, who had offers from many high-octane passing attacks, sees a different future for the Badgers, especially under center.

“They have a guy up there, Ryan Hopkins, and obviously Jack Sorgi. These guys are coming to change the program just like I am,” Jones stated. “Quarterbacks being healthy and the linemen they’ve brought in, it’s a whole other place now. They’re going to pass the ball, and they’re going to move the ball around a little bit.”

Jones added that one of his favorite parts of the visit was hanging out with UW’s 2027 recruiting class. All 15 commits were on campus together.

“We mesh well,” said Jones. “I think everybody has a goal that they want to win games and contribute. We’re all going in with the same mindset, which helps us bond a little bit more. Nathan Jones committed, too. We’re from the same city. TJ Powell and I got along on the visit. He’s not committed yet, but it’s definitely in his priorities. Jack Sorgi, we clicked right when we talked. Same with the linemen and everybody.”

Jones was hosted by freshman wide receiver Kash Brock, an Arizona native.

“It was great,” said Jones. “We all kind of meshed well. They brought me in and were welcoming. We went to their house. It was great.”

Jones has canceled official visits with Arizona and California. The nation’s seventh-ranked athlete plans to enroll early in Madison in January.

“I’m very strong in my commitment,” he said. “I don’t want to be a guy that’s hopping from team to team or in the portal. When I’m committed, that’s what I’m doing.”