BREAKING: Top 100 Guard Jalen Brown Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its first commitment in the class of 2027, and it’s a big one. Following a mid-week unofficial visit, Wauwatosa (Wis.) West guard Jalen Brown has given his verbal to head coach Greg Gard and the Badgers.

“How they’ve treated me since they offered me has been great,” Brown told Badger Blitz. “They’ve been letting me come up there, come to games, and just welcoming me with open arms. I’m just glad that they’ve given me the chance to play in my hometown.

“I’m going to love playing in front of that home crowd.”

A Rivals top 100 prospect, Brown also had scholarship offers from Indiana, Washington, Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Iowa, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Georgetown, Arizona State, and more. Brown picked up an offer from Wisconsin in June prior to his junior season.

Following a video presentation of how he’d fit with the Badgers, Brown gave his verbal commitment. Prior to the visit, Brown had actually told assistant coach Sharif Chambliss of the decision, but wanted to surprise Gard in person.

“I told him I’m all in and I want to commit,” Brown stated. I’ll never forget their reaction. Especially from coach Gard. Once I told the news, everyone was just excited and happy. It was just one of the ones.”

Kansas, Alabama, Providence, USC, and Missouri were all showing interest this summer, but Brown opted to shut his recruitment down anyway.

Wisconsin likes the four-star prospect as a point guard. Brown won a state title with the Trojans as a sophomore. During his junior season, he posted 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.9 steals per game. He shot 46 percent from the field, including 37 percent from 3-point range, as Tosa West won a share of the Greater Metro Conference and finished 20-7 overall.

According to Rivals, Brown is the No. 63 ranked player in the country. As things stand, he’s the highest-ranked UW commit since Sam Dekker in 2012.

“That’s huge, man,” said Brown. “I’m ready for all the pressure or anything that comes with that. I want to make my home state proud and bring championships.”

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Brown’s commitment…