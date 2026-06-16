Jalen Brown NBA Top 100 Camp Highlights

Wisconsin guard commit Jalen Brown (Wauwatosa, Wis./West) participated in the annual NBA Top 100 camp earlier this month.

The Rivals four-star guard averaged 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in four contests. Brown also got 17 minutes per game while shooting 42 percent from the field, including 46 percent from 3-point range.

To close the camp, Brown finished in double figures in each of his last two contests, including 10 points and seven rebounds in the finale.

Brown announced his commitment to head coach Greg Gard and Wisconsin on June 5.

“How they’ve treated me since they offered me has been great,” Brown told Badger Blitz. “They’ve been letting me come up there, come to games, and just welcoming me with open arms. I’m just glad that they’ve given me the chance to play in my hometown.

“I’m going to love playing in front of that home crowd.”

A Rivals top 100 prospect, Brown also had scholarship offers from Indiana, Washington, Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Iowa, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Georgetown, Arizona State, and more. Wisconsin likes the four-star prospect as a point guard. Brown won a state title with the Trojans as a sophomore. During his junior season, he posted 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.9 steals per game. He shot 46 percent from the field, including 37 percent from 3-point range, as Tosa West won a share of the Greater Metro Conference and finished 20-7 overall.

An all-around and two-way player, Brown can impact the game in a lot of ways. His positional size and feel for the game at 6-foot-4 is outstanding for the point guard position. Brown draws some comparisons to former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell. The two were different in high school, but Brown’s ability to play at his own pace and not be sped up, thrive in the mid-range, and relish contact around the rim are quite similar. Also gives some Boo Wade vibes as a bigger, lengthier guard who can be a defensive stopper while playing on and off the ball.

Brown will be much more of a floor general, able to dictate a game on the ball and pick apart defenses with the pick-and-roll. Given his three-level scoring ability and patience on the ball, Brown should be a very adequate scorer and playmaker late in shot clock situations if needed.

According to Rivals, Brown is the nation’s No. 62 ranked player in the country. He is the highest-ranked recruit for the Badgers since Sam Dekker in 2012.