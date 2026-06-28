WBCA June Jam Highlights: Jalen Brown

APPLETON, Wis. — Highlights of Wauwatosa (Wis.) West 2027 guard and Wisconsin commit Jalen Brown from Sunday’s action at the WBCA June Jam.

The Trojans picked up a 64-56 win over Appleton North to start the day. Brown was credited with 17 points and nine assists in the victory. In the final game of the day versus Stevens Point, Brown posted 14 points and 16 assists in another win.

Brown announced his commitment to head coach Greg Gard and Wisconsin on June 5.

“How they’ve treated me since they offered me has been great,” Brown told Badger Blitz. “They’ve been letting me come up there, come to games, and just welcoming me with open arms. I’m just glad that they’ve given me the chance to play in my hometown.

“I’m going to love playing in front of that home crowd.”

A Rivals top 100 prospect, Brown also had scholarship offers from Indiana, Washington, Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Iowa, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Georgetown, Arizona State, and more. Wisconsin likes the four-star prospect as a point guard. Brown won a state title with the Trojans as a sophomore. During his junior season, he posted 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.9 steals per game. He shot 46 percent from the field, including 37 percent from 3-point range, as Tosa West won a share of the Greater Metro Conference and finished 20-7 overall.