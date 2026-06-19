Jalen Brown Wisconsin Advanced Camp Highlights

MADISON, Wis. — Highlights of Wisconsin point guard commit Jalen Brown from Thursday’s advanced camp.

The Rivals four-star guard averaged 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in four contests. Brown also got 17 minutes per game while shooting 42 percent from the field, including 46 percent from 3-point range.

Brown announced his commitment to head coach Greg Gard and Wisconsin on June 5.

“How they’ve treated me since they offered me has been great,” Brown told Badger Blitz. “They’ve been letting me come up there, come to games, and just welcoming me with open arms. I’m just glad that they’ve given me the chance to play in my hometown.

“I’m going to love playing in front of that home crowd.”

A Rivals top 100 prospect, Brown also had scholarship offers from Indiana, Washington, Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Iowa, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Georgetown, Arizona State, and more. Wisconsin likes the four-star prospect as a point guard. Brown won a state title with the Trojans as a sophomore. During his junior season, he posted 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.9 steals per game. He shot 46 percent from the field, including 37 percent from 3-point range, as Tosa West won a share of the Greater Metro Conference and finished 20-7 overall.

According to Rivals, Brown is the nation’s No. 62 ranked player in the country. He is the highest-ranked recruit for the Badgers since Sam Dekker in 2012.

“That’s huge, man,” said Brown. “I’m ready for all the pressure or anything that comes with that. I want to make my home state proud and bring championships.”