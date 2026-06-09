BREAKING: Wisconsin Snags Three-Star Safety Trey Roberson

Wisconsin has received a commitment from Allen (Texas.) safety Trey Roberson, following his official visit over the weekend.

“I liked the city, the school, the players. I really enjoyed my time out here,” Roberson told Badger Blitz. “I’d say my favorite part was talking to the players, because you can see how it is at the school. They’ll keep it real.”

“The atmosphere wasn’t what I expected. I didn’t expect the city to be so nice. I don’t even know how to explain it.”

The Badgers beat out Roberson’s finalists, TCU, Mississippi State, and Central Florida. The three-star safety also held scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Missouri, Auburn, SMU, Vanderbilt, UCLA, Houston, Baylor, Arkansas, Michigan State, and more.

Roberson is the third safety for UW in their 2027 recruiting class, joining Dustin Roach and DJ Davis. The Badgers and assistant coach Jack Cooper like Roberson as a boundary safety.

“They believe I can come in and produce early and compete,” said Roberson. “That’s the main thing for me in college. The goal is to play as a freshman.”

“He’s a great person. He’s been around my family. I feel like our relationship is definitely there.”

As a junior, Roberson recorded 60.0 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown. According to the Rivals Industry, Roberson is the nation’s No. 68 ranked safety.

Wisconsin is up to 22 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, a group that ranks top 25 nationally, according to Rivals.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Roberson’s commitment…