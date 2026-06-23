Wisconsin Advanced Camp: Jayden Jackson

MADISON, Wis. — Highlights of Monona Grove (Wis.) 2019 power forward Jayden Jackson from the Wisconsin advanced camp.

As a freshman, Jackson averaged 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Jackson shot 43 percent from the field, including 32 percent from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-8 forward plays for Team Herro during the travel season.

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