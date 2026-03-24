WATCH: Wisconsin OC Jeff Grimes Gives the Latest From Spring Ball

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes addressed the media following Tuesday’s spring practice. The Badgers put the shoulder pads on for the first time inside the McClain Center.

Grimes and UW are breaking in a revamped offense, led by quarterback Colton Joseph. The Badgers return just three starters from their 2025 offense — wide receiver Chris Brooks, right guard Emerson Mandell, and left guard Collin Cubberly.

Entering his second season at Wisconsin, Grimes and company are aiming to recharge an offense that averaged 12.8 points and 253.1 yards of total offense last season.

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