SPRING SALE: Get 50% Off an Annual Subscription to Badger Blitz

Happy Spring Football and March Madness Season.

Our spring flash sale is live, and new subscribers can now join Badger Blitz at a discount. Sign up for an annual subscription and pay 50 percent off the original price — PLUS a full year subscription to The Athletic included at no extra cost!

– Exclusive insider content from Wisconsin Insider Evan Flood. Nobody takes you closer to your favorite team with behind-the-scenes action, takes, and analysis.

– Spring football coverage. Badger Blitz will be on hand for Wisconsin’s spring practices, giving exclusive updates and analysis from the off-season.

– The basketball transfer portal is set to open this spring. Once again, the Badgers will be extremely active in molding their 2026-67 team.

– Camp Confidential — The No. 1 insider feature in the Wisconsin market, featuring the latest recruiting and team scoops.

– The most comprehensive team of national reporters ever assembled. With a Badger Blitz subscription, you’ll have access to industry superstars such as Pete Nakos, Steve Wiltfong, Brett McMurphy, Chris Low, Andy Staples, Greg Smith, Ross Dellenger, and more.

– In-depth recruiting interviews and exclusive features. Want to know who Wisconsin is going to bring into the program and get to know the future stars of Madison? Badger Blitz loads up with updates on the top high school prospects on UW’s board.

– Live daily discussion in the Badgers’ den. Badger Blitz is the fastest-growing Wisconsin site. Come hang out with fellow Badger fans who bleed Cardinal and White.

STILL ON THE FENCE? Here’s some of the content currently available to subscribers only:

– Camp Confidential — Will John Blackwell return to Wisconsin for his senior season? Badger Blitz has an early scoop. Also, which football players are making noise in the off-season?

– Top Wisconsin Target Locks in Two Visits to Madison

– Scoop: Wisconsin Takes the Lead For a Priority Target

– Four-Star RB Has the Badgers in His Top Six

Badger Blitz continues to grow each day, and we’d love to have you on board and see what we’re all about! This deal will run through April 21. Don’t miss your opportunity to gain behind-the-scenes access to what’s expected to be exciting next month-plus!