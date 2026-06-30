Most Important Players For Wisconsin in 2026: No. 25 Jon Jon Kamara

MADISON, Wis. — Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Badger Blitz is counting down the 26 most important players for Wisconsin this fall. We continue with sophomore inside linebacker Jon Jon Kamara, who made some splashes for the Badgers in his first spring on campus.

2025 Rewind

A redshirt freshman in 2025, Kamara appeared in all 12 games for the Jayhawks. He finished with 13.0 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. In total, Kamara played 238 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

In the transfer portal, Kamara also took an official visit to California. He was in talks with Florida, Clemson, and Arizona State before committing to Wisconsin.

When looking for his next home, Kamara coveted a school with a strong linebacker tradition and top-tier competition to surround himself with.

“I knew coming to a place like this, with the talents I have, they could get the best out of me,” Kamara told Badger Blitz.

The competition doesn’t get much better than the Badgers, who have a pair of sophomore linebackers in Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa, both of whom shined in year one with the program, eventually upending Christian Alliegro and Tackett Curtis for starting jobs.

“I saw how they developed Posa and ‘Coop’ in a little time span. For myself, I knew that was something I needed to take that next level, come to a place that can develop me. So far, it’s been amazing. I’m learning so much,” Said Kamara.

Why No. 25 For Kamara?

Kamara could be the chess piece for the Wisconsin defense in 2026. He may not have a ‘1’ by his name on Saturdays, but Kamara is a guy the offense needs to account for on every single snap, because you don’t know where he’s going to be.

“Being ready when my name is called,” said Kamara. “I’m blessed enough to be versatile to do a lot of things. I feel like coaches are going to do their part to find ways to put me on the field. Just being ready to take advantage of those opportunities.”

As mentioned, Wisconsin will use Kamara in a variety of ways. Before he got to Madison, Kamara (6-4, 242) boasted a 40-inch vertical, a 390-pound bench press, and 22 MPH top-end speed. Like last season, the Badgers will often use a three-linebacker look, allowing Kamara to rush off the edge, play in pass coverage, or play a more traditional WILL linebacker role.

“I think he’s one of the most underrated players in the country,” Desert Edge Head Coach Henri MacArthur said.

What They Said About Kamara

The 2026 schedule is very favorable for Wisconsin, especially after week four. The Badgers won’t see a ton of spread, uptempo offenses that have historically created matchup problems for UW. But in that case, Kamara’s versatility and athletic ability allow the Badgers to keep up.

He’s good enough in coverage to pick up tailbacks and certainly big/athletic enough to handle most opposing tight ends. He can control scrambling quarterbacks and keep them in the pocket, and react/hunt down the read option attack.

As he gets older and more experienced, Kamara has the type of skill set where you just let him roam and let the instincts take over.

“He’s a fun one,” inside linebackers coach Tuf Borland said. “I think he complements those two really well. Posa is great in his own respect, makes a lot of plays closer to the line of scrimmage. I think, Jon Jon, with his athleticism, gives you a third backer who has that ability to play closer to the edge, do some of those things, but also put him in the field and play some in space, too.”