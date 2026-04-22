BREAKING: Mount Horeb Guard Josh Manchester Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has added Mount Horeb (Wis.) 2026 guard Josh Manchester to its 2026-27 roster following a visit on Tuesday. It was a crazy week for the in-state standout, who received a call from UW head coach Greg Gard Monday night.

“It was honestly really fast,” Manchester told Badger Blitz. “They had me down for a visit. I met the whole staff, spent a lot of time with them. I got the offer from Marc (VandeWettering) and met with coach Gard for a couple of hours.

“Then, I committed right on the spot. I knew it was where I wanted to be. I couldn’t pass up on that one.”

As Manchester stated, he didn’t need any time to think about the offer. A lifelong Wisconsin fan, wearing the Cardinal and White was a dream since day one.

“I always wanted to be a Badger growing up,” he said. “It’s a dream come true. Waiting through my entire senior season and getting that offer, it just makes it all worth it.”

Manchester also held scholarship offers from East Tennessee State, Northern Illinois, Siena, and UW-Green Bay. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 36 points per game as a senior en route to Division 2 All-State honors. Manchester, who was the second-leading scorer in the WIAA, led the Vikings to a share of the Badger Small Conference title.

“All the coaches knew it meant a lot to me,” said Manchester. “I want to be there. I’m not one to care about the money or anything. Wearing ‘Wisconsin’ on my chest means a lot.

“I’m going to come in, basically just work my butt off.”

Manchester will be the second high school addition to Wisconsin’s 2026 recruiting class, joining LaTrevion Fenderson (Racine, Wis.). Manchester and Fenderson were once AAU teammates. The Badgers also signed guards Jackson Ball (New Zealand) and Owen Foxwell (Australia).

The unranked guard knows he’s up against it as an incoming high school player in the transfer portal era, but Manchester wants to roll the dice anyway.

“It’s always been a dream of mine. I feel like if I want to play at that level, why not? I want to prove it in front of the guys I want to play for every day in practice,” Manchester said. “For Wisconsin to be able to see my growth and know I can do everything I can to see the court — And that may not mean this year or next year, but whenever my name gets called, I’ll be ready.”

Manchester, who played with Team Herro last summer, also has relationships with UW center Will Garlock and guard Zach Kinziger.

Iowa State and others were speaking with Manchester during the spring. Among the high major programs involved, Manchester said Wisconsin “had the best offer” out there anyway.

“It’s just a huge relief,” said Manchester. “You just have to have faith and put your trust in God. It’s just a great feeling to have it all pay off.

“It was worth the wait.”