JUCO RB Julius Pope Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has added a junior college prospect to its incoming recruiting class, Badger Blitz has learned. Northwest Mississippi running back Julius Pope has committed to the Badgers for the 2026 season.

Per a source, the Wisconsin staff evaluated Pope as the top junior college running back on their board. The Badgers are expected to be done with high school running back recruiting in 2027 as well, only planning to sign Kingston Allen (Green Bay, Wis.).

As a redshirt freshman, Pope ran for 729 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 355 yards and three scores. Pope began his career at Arkansas, but entered the transfer portal after just one season.

Pope joins a backfield that features senior Abu Sama and juniors Darrion Dupree and Bryan Jackson.

A native of Batesville, Miss., Pope is a three-star transfer prospect, according to On3. He is the sixth-ranked junior college tailback in the portal.

247sports’ Chris Hummer was first to report Pope’s commitment.