Most Important Players for Wisconsin in 2026: No. 17 Justus Boone

MADISON, Wis. — Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Badger Blitz is counting down the 26 most important players for Wisconsin this fall. We continue with senior edge rusher Justus Boone, who could play a vital role on the defense…

2025 Rewind

Boone played in 12 games with three starts in 2025 for Arkansas. He posted 28.0 tackles with 1.0 sack and three quarterback hurries. Beginning his career at Florida, Boone has 38 games of experience.

According to Pro Football Focus, Boone received a 54.5 overall grade, including a 61.6 against the run. While Boone was credited with eight quarterback hurries, five more than his official stats, he did miss 18 percent of his tackle attempts.

Why Boone Ranks No. 17

Taking a bit of a shot in the dark here as Boone missed most of spring ball with an injury. However, based on his background and skillset, Boone could fill a vital role on the defense as an edge setter and physical presence against the run.

Wisconsin returns seniors Tyreese Fearbry and Sebastian Cheeks at edge rusher, but at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Boone is a different body type. Haven’t seen the senior used too much in the Wisconsin defense just yet, but you have to figure he’ll be a factor on run downs.

“When he was rocking and rolling, you can just tell he’s going to be an impactful player,” said defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

What They Said About Boone

Prior to enrolling at Florida, Boone was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 183 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 18-ranked EDGE in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of South Carolina, hailing from Sumter.

On3 rated Boone as a three-star transfer prospect. He was the No. 44 ranked edge rusher in the portal. A sixth-year senior, Boone got another season of eligibility after missing the 2023 campaign with the Gators.

“Played a lot of ball in the SEC,” said outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell. “Violent dude. Very violent dude. He practiced two days before he suffered the injury, and I was really impressed with that. I think the other thing with Justice, he’s really intelligent. He picked up our defense fast.”