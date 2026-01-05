Kansas Linebacker Jon Jon Kamara Will Transfer to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has picked up a transfer commitment from former Kansas linebacker Jon Jon Kamara.

A redshirt freshman in 2025, Kamara appeared in all 12 games for the Jayhawks. He finished with 13.0 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. In total, Kamara played 238 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

A three-star prospect at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Ariz., Kamara chose Kansas over Texas, Kansas State, Arizona State, Washington State, and others.

Kamara was considered a high-ceiling talent for the Jayhawks. At 6-foot-4 and 236 pounds, Kamara boasts a 40-inch vertical, a 390-pound bench press, and 22 MPH top-end speed.

Kamara (6-4, 205) joins a young Wisconsin linebacker room that features freshmen Mason Posa, Thomas Heiberger, and Cooper Catalano. The Badgers also signed Iowa Central linebacker Taylor Schaefer in the portal.

On3 rates Kamara as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the nation’s No. 30 ranked linebacker in the transfer portal. Kamara will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin is now up to 10 additions from the transfer portal.