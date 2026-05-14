BREAKING: Wisconsin Flips In-State LB Keaton Wollan from Iowa State

After receiving a scholarship offer from Wisconsin last week, Amery (Wis.) linebacker Keaton Wollan has flipped to the Badgers from Iowa State.

“They came and worked me out. About a week later, they offered me. That was about four or five days ago. It was always my dream to be a Badger, and I jumped on it,” Wollan told Badger Blitz.

The three-star linebacker originally committed to the Cyclones in April over Texas Tech. Nebraska and Michigan were also showing interest in Wollan this spring.

A first-team All-State selection as a junior, Wollan was named the Middle Border Conference Player of the Year after racking up 125 tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.

Wollan is commitment No. 13 for Wisconsin in the class of 2027. Of those 13, nine hail from the Badger State. According to Rivals, Wollan is the nation’s No. 67 ranked linebacker in the 2027 class.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on his commitment…

This story will be updated