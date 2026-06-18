Kevin Heywood Back on Track For Wisconsin After ACL Injury

MADISON, Wis. — At the time of his season-ending ACL injury, Kevin Heywood didn’t think the injury was all that bad. Leaving the field during the ninth practice of the spring for Wisconsin, Heywood may have been surprised by the MRI result, but it didn’t put him in a downward spiral.

“I didn’t think anything was really bad, honestly,” Heywood told reporters in April. “It’s football. Stuff happens. We sign up to play this sport. It comes along with the game.

“I was really thinking to myself, ‘How am I going to come back better?’ I think I really did that and attacked it well.”

The projected starter at left tackle ahead of the 2025 season, Heywood’s injury put Wisconsin in a bind. The Badgers began the year with Davis Heinzen, but ultimately moved Riley Mahlman from left to right tackle.

Heywood described the rehab process as “mentally draining,” but the sophomore offensive tackle had a goal to get back on the field before the end of the season and stuck with it. Strength and Conditioning Coach Brady Collins also wouldn’t let him “off the gas.”

While there was zero chance Wisconsin was going to risk anything by putting him back on the field last season, Heywood began taking individual reps around week seven.

“It probably felt even better than before,” said Heywood. “I give a lot of credit to those trainers. They do rehab every day before and after practice. They really helped me a lot.”

He’s looked better, too.

Sprouting up to 6-foot-9 and 318 pounds, Heywood was moving better laterally on day one of spring ball. Much of that can be attributed to Heywood’s work away from the practice field. Taking on the role of being a leader and another pair of eyes while he was away from action, Heywood said his football knowledge grew immensely while helping his teammates prepare for their next opponent. Now able to apply that to himself on the field, the game is slowing down for Heywood.

As Heywood put it, “If you can teach it, you can do it.”

“The best thing that ‘Kev’ did, he didn’t wait till the off-season,” head coach Luke Fickell said. “Where Kevin took some steps, even when he wasn’t able to play, even when he wasn’t able to be on the field, he had a role. He had a role in part as a leader, he had a role in part of bringing the offensive line together, and especially the guys within his class.

“He didn’t wait till he was cleared to all of a sudden put himself back out there and establish himself as a leader. He really kind of did that from the time he got over the injury.”

Gaining trust back in the knee, Heywood felt as if he could have played the final few games in November. However, Heywood said his body would give him little signs here and there that he just wasn’t ready. Looking back, Heywood is happy he remained on the sidelines.

“When I got injured, I just put a goal in my head, be involved in a practice before the end of the season,” he stated. “We just grinded every day. If I really wanted to go, I could have went the last couple games, but it was the best decision for me to come back healthier.

“Honestly, I feel better now than ever before.”

Mateos, Heywood Form Quick Relationship

A former four-star recruit, Heywood was one of the biggest recruiting wins for Wisconsin in school history. Unlike many other big-name recruits who grew up in the state or whose father played for the Badgers, there was no built-in advantage for UW with Heywood, who held scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, Penn State, Tennessee, Miami (FL), Auburn, and more, and was the nation’s fifth ranked offensive tackle in the country.

Looking back on the recruiting process, Heywood said he committed to a school, not a coach. That turned out to be a good move. In December, Wisconsin moved on from former offensive line coach A.J. Blazek, Heywood wasn’t overly fazed this off-season.

While Heywood had no prior relationship with first-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos, the two gelled immediately.

“He’s a dawg. I love him so much,” said Heywood. “He’ll pick up the phone and tell you, you messed up. There’s no sugarcoating anything. It’s pure honesty. I love that about him.”

That brutal honesty was on display for the media to see in March. With Heywood sitting about 10 feet away, Mateos dropped this little nugget in his press conference when asked about Heywood’s improved pass sets.

“I’m not taking credit for anything,” said Mateos. “I mean, we could have pulled up a YouTube video, and the set would have been better than what he was doing.”

The same day he got the job, Mateos reached out to Heywood. In that conversation, Mateos picked Heywood’s film apart, not just from the previous spring, but from Heywood’s 12 appearances as a true freshman in 2024.

Same day call as job. When Heywood reported back to campus met again. Mateos picked him apart, even the freshman tape. No prior relationship

“He was honest with me since day one,” Heywood stated.

Through the spring, Heywood has earned the respect of Mateos.

“I’ve been really impressed with his eagerness to get better and not just be okay with being a tough guy,” said Mateos. “We still need to coach him. We just had to rip his ass in a meeting about being too nonchalant going to the line of scrimmage out of the huddle. So, he’s improved in a lot of ways, but he’s making mistakes a player who doesn’t have a lot of skins on the wall makes at these times.”

Can Heywood Lead a Revamped Offensive Line?

Heywood has moved from left to right tackle ahead of the 2026 season, making way for Ole Miss transfer P.J. Wilkins and Florida State transfer Lucas Simmons. Heywood, who played right tackle in high school, was given the choice by Mateos.

“Honestly, I feel more natural at right tackle,” said Heywood. “I think I enjoy right tackle probably more right now.”

One of three projected new starters for Wisconsin up front this season, Heywood leads a unit that also features Oklahoma State transfer center Austin Kawecki, sophomore left guard Colin Cubberly, and sophomore right guard Emerson Mandell. Arkansas transfer Blake Cherry also appears to be in the mix for a starting job at right guard.

“I think it’s been going great so far,” said Heywood. “Having Coach Mateos here, I think it lit a spark in us. There’s not one single practice where he’s not focused on the details and the small things. He does a really great job of studying what you’re not great at and finding a way to make it better. He’s pushing us in the right direction.”

Last season, the Wisconsin offense ranked No. 134 in scoring offense (12.8 ppg), No. 135 in total yards (253.1 ypg), No. 110 in rushing yards (116.7 ypg), and No. 125 in sack percentage (9.33%).

Admittedly, Heywood has numerous individual goals for this fall, but above all else, is getting the Badgers back on track following a 4-8 season.

“We never want that to happen again,” said Heywood. “Knowing in your heart how we felt last season, just continue to push for it to be better.”

“I think we’ve been playing great so far. I’m happy where we’re headed.”