GAME DAY: UCLA AT WISCONSIN

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time since 1962, UCLA (10-4, 2-1) makes its way to Madison as Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2) will host the Bruins in a Big Ten Conference battle.

The Badgers are looking to rebound following a difficult 89-73 loss to Purdue on Saturday. UW has now dropped its last two Big Ten games.

UCLA is looking to do the same after falling 74-61 at Iowa, also on Saturday.

Will Wisconsin get its second consecutive win in this series? Or will the Bruins hand the Badgers their fourth-straight loss against power-four foes?

Join the Badger Blitz game chat for live discussion and analysis throughout Tuesday's action!

