GAME DAY: Wisconsin at Washington

Wisconsin (19-9, 11-6) caps off its two-game road trip in the Pacific Northwest at Washington (14-14, 6-11) on Saturday.

With a win, the Badgers can secure their fifth-straight 20-win season. UW was denied in their last outing, falling 85-71 at Oregon on Wednesday.

Saturday marks just the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs. The Huskies own a 3-1 record in the series, but the Badgers won the most recent matchup, 88-62 in Madison last season.

Can Wisconsin improve to 8-1 following a loss this season? Or will Washington win back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 22?

