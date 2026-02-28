GAME DAY: Wisconsin at Washington
Wisconsin (19-9, 11-6) caps off its two-game road trip in the Pacific Northwest at Washington (14-14, 6-11) on Saturday.
With a win, the Badgers can secure their fifth-straight 20-win season. UW was denied in their last outing, falling 85-71 at Oregon on Wednesday.
Saturday marks just the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs. The Huskies own a 3-1 record in the series, but the Badgers won the most recent matchup, 88-62 in Madison last season.
Can Wisconsin improve to 8-1 following a loss this season? Or will Washington win back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 22?
Come hang out at Badger Blitz for our live game chat to discuss Saturday’s action!
LIVE GAME CHAT: Wisconsin at Washington
Looking for the inside scoop on Wisconsin football, basketball, and recruiting? New members can join Badger Blitz for just $1! That’s right, get closer to your favorite with for just a buck!