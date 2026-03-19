GAME DAY: (12) High Point vs. (5) Wisconsin

5-seed Wisconsin (24-10) begins its 2026 NCAA Tournament run against 12-seed High Point in Thursday’s Round of 64.

The Badgers and Panthers are meeting for the first time in school history. UW owns a 4-0 all-time record against members of the Big South Conference.

HPU is making its second consecutive trip to the ‘Big Dance.’ Meanwhile, the Badgers are looking for their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2017 after getting bounced in the Round of 32 as a 3-seed last season.

INTEL: Will John Blackwell Return to Wisconsin For His Senior Season?

Can Wisconsin march on to that elusive Sweet 16 appearance? Or will High Point pull a classic 12-5 upset in the Round of 64?

Come hang out in the Badgers’ Den and discuss Thursday’s action with fellow UW fans who bleed Cardinal and White!

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