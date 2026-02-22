GAME DAY: Iowa at No. 24 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin (18-8, 10-5) hosts Iowa (19-9, 9-5) on Sunday in the lone scheduled regular season meeting between the two teams.

The Badgers are looking to bounce back after an 86-69 loss to Ohio State on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes will be riding high following a 57-52 upset of No. 8 Nebraska.

UW has won six of the last seven in this series, including the last four meetings at the Kohl Center. The Badgers also swept both matchups in 2024-25.

Can Wisconsin improve to 6-1 following a loss? Or will Iowa get its first win in Madison since 2021?

