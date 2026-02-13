GAME DAY: No. 10 Michigan State at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4) returns home for a showdown with No. 10 Michigan State (20-4, 10-3) at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers are coming off a 92-90 overtime win over No. 8 Illinois. UW is looking for its second top-10 win in as many games and third on the season. The Spartans are also coming off an overtime victory over the Illini.

The two schools have split the last 12 meetings going back to 2020. However, the Badgers have taken three of the last four, including last season’s 77-74 victory in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Can Wisconsin win its third straight in this series? Or will Michigan State pick up its second win at the Kohl Center since 2023?

