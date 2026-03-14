GAME DAY: (5) Wisconsin vs. (1) Michigan

CHICAGO — For the second consecutive season, Wisconsin and Michigan will meet in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Last season’s bout decided the title. This season’s matchup between the fifth-seeded Badgers (24-9) and top-seeded Wolverines (29-2) will determine who plays in the title game.

Playing their third game in three days, UW enters Saturday’s contest on the heels of a come-from-behind 91-88 overtime over Illinois. The Badgers have now knocked off five consecutive Associated Press Top 15 foes, including the third-ranked Wolverines back on Jan. 10 in Ann Arbor.

As for Michigan, they squeaked by Ohio State 71-67 in their opener. The Wolverines have won their last five games, going back to the regular season.

Can Wisconsin make it back to the Big Ten title game for the third consecutive season? Or will Michigan get its revenge?

Badger Blitz has been reporting live from the United Center this week. Come hang out in our live game chat and discuss Saturday’s action.

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