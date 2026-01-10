GAME DAY: Wisconsin at No. 2 Michigan

Wisconsin (10-5, 2-2) looks to keep its momentum with a huge road test on Saturday at No. 2 Michigan (14-0, 4-0).

The Badgers are coming off an 80-72 home win over UCLA, a game in which they led by as many as 20 points. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have been nearly untouchable all season, winning 10 of their last 11 games by at least 18 points.

UM has won the last four games in this series. The two schools last met in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament championship game. The Wolverines spoiled UW’s run with a 59-53 victory in Indianapolis.

Can Wisconsin snap Michigan’s 14-game winning streak? Or will the Wolverines remain undefeated?

Come join the fastest-growing Wisconsin site and take part in our live game chat. Also, stay up-to-date with updates and analysis throughout Saturday’s action.

