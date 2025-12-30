GAME DAY: Milwaukee at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin (8-4) wraps up non-conference play on Tuesday against in-state rival Milwaukee (7-6) at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers and Panthers are meeting for the first time since 2019. UW leads the all-time series 33-2 heading into Wednesday. However, UWM’s lone two victories in the series both came in Madison, including a stunner just over 10 years ago.

Looking to gain momentum before they head back into Big Ten Conference play, Wisconsin is coming off an 88-61 victory over Central Michigan nine days ago. Milwaukee won’t be as fresh, playing on back-to-back days following Monday’s win over IPFW.

Can the Badgers close out a perfect home non-conference slate? Or will the Panthers pull an upset as 20.5-point underdogs?

Join the fastest-growing Wisconsin site for a live game chat, featuring updates and analysis from the Kohl Center…

