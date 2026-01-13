GAME DAY: Wisconsin at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Wisconsin (11-5, 3-2) resumes action at Minnesota (10-6, 3-2) on Tuesday.

The Badgers have won nine in a row in this series, going back to 2020. UW has also come out victorious in each of its last four trips to Williams Arena.

UW has won 21 of the last 25 overall against the Gophers. Head coach Greg Gard also owns an impressive 14-2 record in this series.

Can Wisconsin extend its winning streak over its border rival to 10 games? Or will Minnesota flip the script under first-year head coach Niko Medved?

Badger Blitz will be reporting live from Williams Arena. Come hang out during our live game chat!

LIVE GAME CHAT: WISCONSIN AT MINNESOTA

———————————–

Wisconsin fans! Badger Blitz and On3 are currently running a transfer portal bundle sale. New members can get half off an annual membership to Badger Blitz, which includes access to the entire On3 and Rivals networks, as well as an annual subscription to the Athletic! Get exclusive scoop and insight on the latest happenings, not only in the transfer portal, but also in Wisconsin football, basketball, and recruiting all year round.

SIGN UP TODAY