GAME DAY: No. 24 Wisconsin at Ohio State

Winners in nine of their last 11 games, No. 24 Wisconsin (18-7, 10-4) hits the road for a rematch with Ohio State (16-9, 8-6) on Tuesday.

The Badgers have won four straight in this series, including a 92-82 victory over the Buckeyes on Jan. 31. UW has also taken six of the last seven meetings overall.

Back in the top 25, the Badgers are coming off back-to-back wins over a pair of top-10 foes, Illinois and Michigan State. Meanwhile, OSU is looking to rebound after a hard-fought, four-point loss to Virginia on Saturday.

Can Wisconsin stay hot and pick up its fourth quad-1 win of the season? Or will Ohio State get off the NCAA Tournament bubble?

