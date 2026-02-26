GAME DAY: Wisconsin at Oregon

Wisconsin (19-8, 11-5) begins its two-game West Coast road swing at Oregon (11-17, 3-13) on Wednesday.

The Badgers are a perfect 2-0 all-time in Eugene, last defeating the Ducks in the 2023 NIT quarterfinals. UW leads the all-time series 6-4. However, Oregon won the most recent matchup, stealing a 77-73 overtime victory in Madison.

Wisconsin is coming off a convincing 84-71 win over Iowa on Sunday. The Ducks also got themselves back in the win column, upsetting USC 71-70 on the road.

Can the Badgers improve to 5-3 on the road this season? Or will Oregon win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 2?

