GAME DAY: Wisconsin at No. 15 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wisconsin (21-9, 13-6) wraps up the 2025-26 season at No. 15 Purdue (23-7, 13-6) on Saturday.

The Badgers are riding high off two consecutive wins and looking to claim their 14th league victory for the first time since 2021-22.

Struggling down the stretch, the Boilermakers have dropped two of their last three games and survived a scare against Northwestern in their last outing. Purdue took the first meeting 89-73 in Madison. However, Wisconsin has won two of the last three in this series and has come out on top in two of its last three trips to Mackey Arena.

Can the Badgers roll into the Big Ten Tournament on a high note? Or will the Boilermakers sweep the season series?

Badger Blitz is reporting live from Mackey Arena. Come hang out in our live game chat to discuss Saturday’s action.

Looking for the inside scoop on Wisconsin football, basketball, and recruiting? New members can join Badger Blitz for just $1! That’s right, get closer to your favorite with for just a buck!