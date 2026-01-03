GAME DAY: No. 5 Purdue at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Big Ten Conference action resumes on Saturday with a big one between Wisconsin (9-4, 1-1) and No. 5 Purdue (12-1, 2-0).

The Badgers have won the last two against the Boilermakers, including last season’s thrilling 94-84 victory in West Lafayette.

This series has been as close as it gets since the turn of the century. PU and UW have split the last 44 meetings, going back to 2000.

Purdue has all but dominated to this point, collecting wins over the likes of Alabama, Texas Tech, and Auburn thus far. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is still looking for its first resume-building victory of the season.

Can Wisconsin extend its winning streak against Purdue to three for the first time since 2014-15? Or will the Boilermakers stay unbeaten in Big Ten play?

Join Badger Blitz for live updates, analysis, and a game chat throughout Saturday’s action!

