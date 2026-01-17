GAME DAY: Rutgers at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin (12-5, 4-2) puts its three-game winning streak on the line against Rutgers (9-8, 2-4) on Saturday.

The Badgers are coming off a thrilling 78-75 buzzer-beating win at Minnesota on Tuesday. Playing its best ball of the season, UW has recorded back-to-back double-digit comeback victories on the road.

Following six days off, the Scarlet Knights will look to keep their momentum going as well, holding on for a 77-75 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.

Can Wisconsin match its longest-winning streak in this series at three games? Or will Rutgers pick up a win at the Kohl Center for the second time in three tries?

Badger Blitz will be reporting live from the Kohl Center. Come hang out and take part in our live game chat!

——————————————–

Wisconsin fans! Badger Blitz and On3 are currently running a transfer portal bundle sale. New members can get half off an annual membership to Badger Blitz, which includes access to the entire On3 and Rivals networks, as well as an annual subscription to the Athletic! Get exclusive scoop and insight on the latest happenings, not only in the transfer portal, but also in Wisconsin football, basketball, and recruiting all year round.

SIGN UP TODAY