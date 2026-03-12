GAME DAY: (12) Washington vs. (5) Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Ill. — No. 23 Wisconsin (22-9) opens up Big Ten Tournament play against Washington (16-16) in Thursday’s third round.

The fifth-seeded Badgers took care of the 12-seeded Huskies 90-73 back on Feb. 28 in Seattle. Since Washington joined the Big Ten Conference, UW owns a 2-0 record in the series. However, the Huskies are 3-2 all-time versus the Badgers.

Washington advanced to Thursday by way of an 83-79 overtime victory over USC on Wednesday. The Huskies come into this matchup having split their last eight games.

A 5-seed for the third consecutive season, Wisconsin is looking to get over the hump in the Big Ten Tournament. The Badgers have reached the title game in each of the last two seasons, but fallen short on Sunday.

Can UW pick up its fourth win in a row? Or will Washington keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive in Chicago?

Badger Blitz is reporting live from the United Center. Come hang out in our live game chat for exclusive game chat and updates from throughout the day.

LIVE GAME CHAT: Washington vs. Wisconsin

