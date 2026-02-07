LIVE GAME CHAT: Wisconsin at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) returns to the court for the first time in a week to face off with Indiana (15-8, 6-6) on Saturday.

The Badgers have won seven of their last eight games, but are hitting the road for the first time since Jan. 22. The Hoosiers have turned a corner themselves, winning three of their last four, and are looking to bounce back following a road loss to USC on Tuesday.

Since the arrival of head coach Greg Gard on staff, UW has turned the series around. When Gard joined the Badgers in 2002 under former head coach Bo Ryan, Wisconsin went 32-8 against Indiana. Prior to that, the Hoosiers owned a 91-49 all-time record against UW.

Can Wisconsin break a two-game losing streak at Assembly Hall? Or will Indiana deny the Badgers just their second quad 1 victory of the season?

Badger Blitz will be reporting live from Bloomington. Come hang out in our live game chat with some of the best Badger fans on the web!

